Shmyhal: Ukraine to reconstruct Kakhovka dam and power plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution to start a reconstruction project of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 18.

Shmyhal explained that the project is intended to take place in two stages, lasting two years. "At the first stage, we will design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. This involves actual construction work."

The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, 2023, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Within two weeks, the dam's destruction had already caused an estimated $1.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine.

Shymal added that project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, with the state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo being the project's eventual customer.

The head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, said on the day of the collapse that Ukraine will build a new power plant and that the company was already consulting with experts on how to quickly block the dam after the liberation.