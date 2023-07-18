Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shmyhal: Ukraine to reconstruct Kakhovka dam and power plant

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2023 6:24 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, U.K., on June 21, 2023. The talks aim to secure government and business backing for the reconstruction effort. (Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution to start a reconstruction project of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 18.

Shmyhal explained that the project is intended to take place in two stages, lasting two years. "At the first stage, we will design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. This involves actual construction work."

The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, 2023, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Within two weeks, the dam's destruction had already caused an estimated $1.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine.

Shymal added that project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, with the state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo being the project's eventual customer.

The head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, said on the day of the collapse that Ukraine will build a new power plant and that the company was already consulting with experts on how to quickly block the dam after the liberation.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

