Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: It will take at least 5 years, $1 billion to build new power station after destruction of Kakhovka dam

by Liliane Bivings June 8, 2023 5:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Building a new dam and hydroelectric station at the site of destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant will take at least five years and require at least $1 billion, head of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said on June 7.

"This is a complex hydroelectric facility that will take time to rebuild. We are currently developing a project for the station's location," he said.

According to Syrota, Ukraine does not yet know the full extent of the damage caused by Russia's destruction of the dam on June 6. Blowing up the dam has sparked a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Earlier on June 6, Syrota said that Ukraine had decided it would build a new power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovka plant once it liberates the territory as it is located on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River.

The state-run company is also currently looking for ways to establish water supply from reservoirs located up the river to areas that are suffering from water shortages as a result of the dam's destruction.

Ukrainian authorities are planning to drill additional wells in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts in order to access fresh water, Syrota said.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.