Ukraine US begin new round of talks in Riyadh, media reports

A new meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, AFP reported, citing a source within the Ukrainian delegation.

The meeting follows 12 hours of U.S.-Russia negotiations on March 24, which focused on Washington's push for a potential Black Sea ceasefire.

The talks are part of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and a broader peace agreement in Ukraine. Trump has said the U.S.-Ukraine negotiations include discussions on territorial matters, demarcation lines, and the status of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The U.S. initially planned to meet with both Ukraine and Russia on the same day, but President Volodymyr Zelensky later said the first meeting with Kyiv would take place on March 23, a day before the U.S.-Russia talks.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, leading Kyiv's delegation, said military, diplomatic, and energy representatives were participating in the March 23 discussions.

"The conversation was constructive and meaningful — we discussed key issues, including in the energy sector," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on March 24 that the Black Sea Initiative was a key topic in U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, according to state-owned TASS.

A similar arrangement existed under the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.- and Turkey-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to export agricultural goods via the Black Sea despite Russia's full-scale invasion.

The agreement helped stabilize global food prices but collapsed in July 2023 when Moscow withdrew. Since then, Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure.

A Russian ballistic missile struck Odesa's port on March 1, damaging facilities and a Panamanian-flagged civilian ship. Several other foreign vessels have been hit, including in October 2024, when multiple ships sustained damage in separate Russian strikes.

The negotiations come amid concerns that Moscow is deliberately stalling peace efforts to strengthen its position. The Kremlin claimed last week that it had ordered a 30-day halt to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure following a phone call between Trump and Putin.

Kyiv supported a mutual halt on energy strikes but later accused Russia of continuing attacks against civilian targets.

On March 21, Russia accused Ukraine of shelling the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, a key transit facility for Russian gas exports to Europe. Ukraine's General Staff denied the claim, calling it a staged provocation.

The U.S. and Ukraine initially supported a broader 30-day ceasefire that would include halting ground operations, but Russia rejected the proposal unless it included conditions undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities, such as a suspension of foreign military support.

The Moscow Times reported on March 24 that Russia is deliberately prolonging peace talks to seize more territory and strengthen its negotiating position with the U.S.