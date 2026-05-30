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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,362,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,362,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Servicemen of the 109th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine monitor an alleged Russian FPV drone flying overhead as they operate Ukrainian-made Vampire heavy bomber drones along the fortress belt in the Donetsk Oblast on May 23, 2026, in Donetsk, Ukraine (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,362,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 30.

The number includes 1,430 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,960 tanks, 24,643 armored combat vehicles, 100,713 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,930 artillery systems, 1,813 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,398 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 318,433 drones, 1,500 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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