Ukraine to compile list of energy sites Russia must stop attacking, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 2:41 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will compile a list of energy, infrastructure, and civilian sites that Russia must cease attacking and present the document to international partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on March 19.

"And if the Russians don't hit our facilities, we won't hit their facilities," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki.

His statement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's pledge during a March 18 call with U.S. President Donald Trump to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Despite this commitment, Zelensky noted that Russia launched a large-scale assault on Ukraine's infrastructure overnight on March 19. The Ukrainian leader stressed that Ukraine expects the United States to take a leading role in monitoring Russia's compliance.

"An example is yesterday's strike after Putin said there would be no strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure. He said he had given the order. And after that, there were 145 attack drones, four S-300 missiles, two Iskander ballistic missiles," Zelensky said.

Russian forces have systematically targeted Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure since 2022, intensifying their aerial campaign in recent months with nightly drone and missile attacks.

Ukrainian authorities reported that the latest strikes hit energy facilities, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure, causing outages in the Donetsk Oblast city of Sloviansk.

Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching three drones at an energy facility in Krasnodar Krai on March 19, resulting in a fire. Moscow labeled the attack a "provocation" aimed at disrupting Trump's ongoing peace efforts.

Zelensky is set to speak with Trump later on March 19 and expects to receive details on Trump's phone conversation with Putin.

Zelensky announces talk with Trump on March 19; says Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid despite claimed pause
“Today, I will contact President Trump. We will discuss the details of the next steps,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
