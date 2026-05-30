Ukraine reportedly strikes oil infrastructure, tanker in western Russia, occupied Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck oil infrastructure in various Russian and Russian-held territories overnight on May 30, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media by local residents appear to show a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast.

Rostov Oblast Govenor Yuri Slusar reported on Telegram that a fuel tank, oil tanker, and an administrative building in the port of Taganrog caught fire following a Ukrainian drone strike. Slusar further claimed that two people were injured in the city amid the attack.

Svetlana Kambulova, the mayor of Taganrog, claimed the drones struck loading infrastructure at the pier, with the fires having been quickly extinguished.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Feodosia in occupied Crimea around 3:20 a.m. local time, the Crimean Telegram channel reported, with residents reporting a burning oil depot in the city.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Taganrog is a major Russian port city on the Sea of Azov in Rostov Oblast, just over 40 kilometers from the state border with the now-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. The city has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian drone attack, with explosions last reported in the area overnight on May 27.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.

According to data compiled by the Poland-based media outlet Vot Tak, Ukraine's military has struck Russian oil refineries at least 158 times since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

read also Russian oil refinery struck by Ukrainian drones in Volgograd, military confirms



