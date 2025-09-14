Ukrainian troops regain control of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast village, military says

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast village of Filia, briefly occupied by Russian troops during their incursion into the region, Dnipro Operational Strategic Group Spokesperson Oleksii Bielskyi said on Sept. 13.

As part of its summer offensive, Russia has been attempting to break into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a previously unoccupied region of Ukraine. In late August, battlefield monitors reported that Russian forces had seized villages in the region for the first time, though Ukraine denied the reports.

Units of Ukraine's 425th Skelya Regiment restored Ukrainian control over Filia, Bielskyi said during a television broadcast Sept. 13.

"Good news today… Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been liberated from the enemy," he said.

"The occupiers had planted their rag of a flag. Two units from the 425th Skelya Regiment struck swiftly, throwing grenades, firing on the enemy, capturing prisoners and bringing in reinforcements to hold the ground. This is very good news. Filiia is ours once again."

The 425th Regiment also released a video detailing the operation.

Russia claimed to have captured Filia on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day. At the time, Kyiv did not comment on the claims.

The battlefield monitoring site DeepState has also consistently marked Filia as under Ukrainian control. It is unclear when Russian troops occupied the village.

Russian forces have previously attempted to enter the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast village of Dachne on several occasions, but the Ukrainian military maintains they were repelled.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media in June that Russian forces were conducting operations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as part of efforts to create a so-called "buffer zone" on Ukrainian territory.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffers daily Russian aerial and artillery attacks and borders Donetsk Oblast, a focal point of Russia's invasion since 2014 and a major battleground since the full-scale invasion in 2022.