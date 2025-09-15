Ukrainian troops clear another village near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, military reports

Ukrainian forces have cleared Russian troops from the village of Pankivka in the Dobropillia sector of Donetsk Oblast, the National Guard's 1st Azov Corps reported on Sept. 15.

Ukrainian forces have spent the past month pushing Russian troops back after they advanced nearly 10 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the embattled city of Pokrovsk. Since late August, Ukrainian units have regained control of several villages in the area.

The operation to clear the settlement was conducted jointly by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to reinforce their positions in the area, prompting Ukraine to deploy additional reserves to the sector overseen by the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard, which comprises four infantry brigades and a marine regiment.

"Ukrainian defense forces are making every effort to halt the enemy’s advance and prevent a breach in the defenses," the statement read.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Sept. 15, 2025, according to DeepState map. A black symbol marks Pankivka. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

The news comes amid more frequent counterattacks by the Ukrainian side, which has been in a strategic defensive posture along the front line in eastern Ukraine for nearly two years.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 8. The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 425th Assault Regiment, better known as Skelia.

Earlier this month, the same unit reported clearing Novoekonomichne and Udachne, two villages in the area of the embattled city Pokrovsk.

Moscow's summer offensive campaign has centered on Donetsk Oblast, with sabotage and reconnaissance groups briefly entering Pokrovsk before being repelled.

Russian advances were seen as an effort to strengthen the Kremlin's position in peace talks, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for a settlement.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 7 that Ukrainian forces regained control of 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) around Pokrovsk in August.