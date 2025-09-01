KI logo
Ukraine liberates village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian soldiers raise their nation's flag in liberated Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast in footage published on Sept. 1, 2025. (Screenshot / Ukraine's General Staff / Telegram)

Ukraine's 425th Regiment has liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raised the national flag, the General Staff announced on Sept. 1.

Novoekonomichne, with a pre-war population of nearly 2,800 people, is located about 14 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of the embattled city of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian assault groups spent two weeks fighting to liberate the settlement, raising the national flag in the village center on Aug. 31, according to the General Staff.

Since mid-July, the village has appeared in the "gray zone" on maps published by the DeepState monitoring group, indicating ongoing fighting. As of Aug. 31, despite the General Staff's statement, Novoekonomichne remained in the "gray zone."

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Aug. 31, 2025, according to DeepState map. (DeepState)

Earlier, Ukrainian forces regained control of the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 24.

Russia has continued to intensify its ground offensives in eastern Ukraine, concentrating the bulk of its forces in the Pokrovsk sector in an effort to seize the key logistics hub.

With no ceasefire in sight, Russia's advances in the region help strengthen Moscow's hand in possible peace negotiations as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a deal to end the war.

The Kremlin's plan for a peace agreement reportedly involves Ukraine withdrawing all its forces from Donetsk Oblast, ceding the entire region to Russia in exchange for frozen battle lines on the other sectors of the front.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

