Ukraine recaptures another village in Donetsk Oblast from Russian troops, military says

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A screenshot of a video that purports to show Ukrainian soldiers raising a flag in Zarichne, Donetsk Oblast, published on Sept. 8, 2025. (General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces)

Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast and raised the national flag there, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8.

Zarichne is located in eastern Ukraine near the administrative border with Luhansk Oblast. Its strategic importance comes from its position near key transport routes connecting Sloviansk and Lyman.

According to Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState, most of the village is under Ukrainian control, with Russian troops pushed to the outskirts.

The General Staff said the operation was carried out by soldiers of the 425th Skala Assault Regiment. Earlier this month, the same unit reported clearing Novoekonomichne and Udachne, two villages west of embattled Pokrovsk.

Article image
The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Sept. 8, 2025, according to DeepState map. A black symbol marks Zarichne. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

The news shows more frequent counterattacks by the Ukrainian side, which has been in a strategic defensive posture along the eastern Ukraine front line for nearly two years.

Moscow's summer offensive campaign has centered on eastern Ukraine, with sabotage and reconnaissance groups briefly penetrating Pokrovsk before being repelled.

Russian advances were seen as an effort to strengthen the Kremlin's position in peace talks, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for a settlement.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 7 that Ukrainian forces regained control of 26 square kilometers in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast in August.

Article image
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

