Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian strike destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian strike destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says
Illustrative picture of a Russian S-300 missile system. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in the Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on Aug. 4.

The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system that intercepts aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Developed by the Soviet Union, it remains a key component of Russia's air defense and, depending on the variant, can engage multiple targets at ranges of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Russian forces also use the system to attack Ukrainian-controlled territory and target frontline military positions of the Ukrainian army.

Article image
Map of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The destruction of this target deals a significant blow to the Russian long-range fire capabilities, limiting its ability to strike Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the region, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"Ukrainian forces continue to systematically destroy key elements of Russia's military capabilities, weakening the enemy's ability to carry out combat operations, hold illegally occupied territories, and sustain the occupation," the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the onset of its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of its territories to daily aerial and artillery attacks.

‘We spot them, we destroy them’ — Ukraine fights for Kostiantynivka as Russia closes in on three sides
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Donetsk Oblast — As recently as four months ago, the drab streets of the city of Kostiantynivka were full of life. With all the trademark signs of a buzzing front-line hub — from dozens of soldiers lining up for coffee and pizza after coming back from positions to hardy civilians living, working and playing as usual
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarS-300Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 6
Show More

Editors' Picks