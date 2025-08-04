Ukrainian strike destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in the Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on Aug. 4.

The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system that intercepts aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Developed by the Soviet Union, it remains a key component of Russia's air defense and, depending on the variant, can engage multiple targets at ranges of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Russian forces also use the system to attack Ukrainian-controlled territory and target frontline military positions of the Ukrainian army.

Map of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The destruction of this target deals a significant blow to the Russian long-range fire capabilities, limiting its ability to strike Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the region, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"Ukrainian forces continue to systematically destroy key elements of Russia's military capabilities, weakening the enemy's ability to carry out combat operations, hold illegally occupied territories, and sustain the occupation," the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the onset of its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of its territories to daily aerial and artillery attacks.