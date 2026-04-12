Ukrainian partisans sabotage locomotive supplying Russian forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, group says

The pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh sabotaged a diesel locomotive in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which it said was used to transport military cargo to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the group claimed on April 12.

A video posted of the purported sabotage effort posted by the group shows Atesh operatives pouring a flammable liquid onto the locomotive, followed by footage of the locomotive engulfed in flames.

0:00 / 1× A video of the purported sabotage shows Atesh operatives pouring a flammable liquid onto the locomotive, followed by footage of it engulfed in flames, on April 12, 2026. (Atesh / Telegram,)

According to the group, the locomotive was destroyed near the Likhovskaya railway station in Rostov Oblast and is beyond repair.

The Likhovskaya hub serves as a critical transit point for military supplies heading to the Zaporizhzhia front. Trains carrying ammunition, fuel, and armored vehicles for Russian forces operating in active combat zones pass through the area.

The sabotage operation allegedly blocked train traffic along the section, stranding military trains in the rear and disrupting supply lines, while Russian units on the front line were left without the expected resupply of ammunition, according to the group.

Atesh claimed the direct financial loss from the destruction of the locomotive exceeded $150,000, though it said the broader impact on Russia was likely much higher. The group also said Russian Railways is already facing a shortage of operational diesel locomotives, and its repair capacity is nearly exhausted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication, and the extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Atesh movement regularly claimed sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. On April 8, partisans reported a sabotage operation against a railway line in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward Kupiansk and destroying two transformer cabinets.