Ukrainian nuclear plants reduce output in response to large-scale Russian attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn November 29, 2024 7:27 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A picture taken in Yuzhnoukrainsk on September 20, 2022 shows Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear plant, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images) // UEW
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nuclear power plants in Ukraine reduced electricity production on Nov. 28 as a precautionary measure in response to a Russian mass aerial attack on Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants (NPPs) lowered their power levels following an early morning Russian attack on energy infrastructure across the country.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 28, targeting energy infrastructure across the country, including the far-western regions. Russian forces launched more than 180 drones and missiles at Ukraine.

Following the attack, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" to Ukraine's power grid, forcing emergency blackouts to be implemented in multiple regions across the country.

"Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is extremely fragile and vulnerable, putting nuclear safety at great risk," Grossi said, while adding that none of the reactor sustained damage during the attacks.

All nine reactors operating in Ukraine reduced output, with one reactor at the Rivne NPP was disconnected from the grid. All the NPPs continued to receive external electricity despite the Khmelnytskyi NPP losing connection to two of its lines.

"The IAEA will continue to assess the extent of damage to facilities and power lines that are essential for nuclear safety and security," Grossi added.

Previously, NPPs in Ukraine reduced electricity output on Nov. 17 following overnight mass attacks on the same day.

Officials have been warning that Russia may resume strikes on the energy grid as temperatures drop, mirroring the strategy used in the spring and summer of this year and in the autumn-winter season of 2022-2023.

During the visit of two IAEA teams deployed to NPPs in Ukraine on Nov. 28, they were forced to seek shelter due to ongoing air raid sirens.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
