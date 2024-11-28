Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine's power grid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Ukraine the morning of Nov. 28, targeting energy infrastructure.

The Air Force announced a nationwide aerial alert after warning that Russia had launched seven Tu-95 strategic bombers. Explosions were reported in mulitple cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lutsk, and Rivne.

Local officials also reported strikes in Sumy and Volyn oblasts.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" at the nation's power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country. Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, announced emergency blackouts in multiple regions in an effort to safeguard the energy system from Russia's assault.

Russia has already begun redoubling attacks on Ukraine's power grid as the country enters its third winter at war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 24 that Russia had launched more than 800 KAB-guided aerial bombs, nearly 460 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles over the past week.

Along with intensifying aerial strikes, Ukraine has recently faced another threat from Russia: a new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) dubbed "Oreshnik," which Russia launched in a Nov. 21 attack against Dnipro.

The attack triggered an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Nov. 26 and renewed calls for advanced air defense systems from Western partners.