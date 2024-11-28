Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Missile attack, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine's power grid

by Abbey Fenbert November 28, 2024 6:57 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Residential buildings are seen during a power outage in Odesa on Nov. 18, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Ukraine the morning of Nov. 28, targeting energy infrastructure.

The Air Force announced a nationwide aerial alert after warning that Russia had launched seven Tu-95 strategic bombers. Explosions were reported in mulitple cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lutsk, and Rivne.

Local officials also reported strikes in Sumy and Volyn oblasts.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" at the nation's power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country. Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, announced emergency blackouts in multiple regions in an effort to safeguard the energy system from Russia's assault.

Russia has already begun redoubling attacks on Ukraine's power grid as the country enters its third winter at war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 24 that Russia had launched more than 800 KAB-guided aerial bombs, nearly 460 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles over the past week.

Along with intensifying aerial strikes, Ukraine has recently faced another threat from Russia: a new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) dubbed "Oreshnik," which Russia launched in a Nov. 21 attack against Dnipro.

The attack triggered an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Nov. 26 and renewed calls for advanced air defense systems from Western partners.

Ukraine war latest: The Economist estimates 60,000-100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in full-scale war
Key developments on Nov. 27: * The Economist estimates 60,000-100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in full-scale war * Russia claims Ukraine’s drones, missiles attacked Crimea, explosion reported near airfield * Ukrainian soldiers repel attempted Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia sector, National Guar…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.