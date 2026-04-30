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Kyiv to buy 8,000 Octopus interceptor drones for Ukrainian military

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by Abbey Fenbert
Kyiv to buy 8,000 Octopus interceptor drones for Ukrainian military
An image of Ukraine's Octopus interceptor drones published by the Defense Ministry on April 30, 2026. (Defense Ministry)

The Defense Ministry is purchasing 8,000 Octopus interceptor drones for the Ukrainian military, the ministry announced on April 30.

The Octopus is a Ukrainian-made self-guided interceptor designed to take down Shahed-type strike drones. Ukraine began mass-producing Octopus drones in fall of 2025.

The procurement of 8,000 Octopus interceptors for Ukrainian forces aims to strengthen air defense capabilities and increase the number of enemy targets destroyed, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the battle-tested systems have demonstrated "consistent effectiveness" in intercepting aerial targets in various conditions. The Octopus can operate successfully by day or night, at low altitudes, and under the influence of electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Twenty-nine Ukrainian companies with the required licenses have partnered with the U.K. government in the production effort, the ministry said. Four manufacturers have signed state contracts to supply the drones.

This will allow for "rapid scaling of the technology," the ministry said.

"The Defense Ministry ensures a full scaling cycle — from technology transfer to procurement and delivery to the troops," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"This allows us to rapidly ramp up production and meet the front's needs. At the same time, it represents the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and an example of an effective public-private partnership, where combat technologies are rapidly scaled up to serial production."

Kyiv has rapidly developed its drone capabilities since 2022, evolving from modifying commercial aircraft to producing attack drones and reconnaissance systems on a large scale. Ukraine has also collaborated with foreign partners to boost defense development and production capabilities.

Ukraine and the U.K. signed a license agreement to produce Octopus interceptor drones in November 2025.

The Octopus is just one of several interceptor drones in development. Fedorov reported on April 23 that Ukraine is the first country to scale the use of remotely operated interceptor drones capable of long-distance strikes.

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The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

UkraineDefense MinistryBusinessDefense techAir defenseInterceptors
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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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