Ireland commits to investigating Russian steel, promote Ukraine accession, EU ambassador says

Ireland is going to make sure Ukraine's EU membership bid remains high on the agenda for the next six months as Dublin takes over the bloc's rotating presidency, and they will make sure to investigate alleged links to Russia in their industry back home, the country's EU ambassador assured at an event in Brussels on June 9.

An investigation by the Irish Times, which revealed that the Aughinish Alumina plant is supporting the Russian war effort against Ukraine, has brought turmoil to domestic politics in Ireland, and raised the question of how much Dublin will be a true ally to Kyiv in the next six months.

"There are a range of media reports which are currently being investigated," Ireland's Permanent Representative to the EU Aingeal O'Donoghue said at the event organized by the European Policy Center.

She then repeated that Ireland has "always been very supportive of sanctions packages," and has "worked always constructively around sanctions packages."

"We will do the same for the 21st sanctions package, which is expected any day now," O'Donoghue added.

The 21st sanctions package is not expected to include a reference to Aughinish Alumina, and any sanctions passed by the EU require unanimity.

On Ukraine's integration with the EU, O'Donoghue said that for Ireland, putting Ukraine and Moldova on a "firm footing, to move them forward quickly," is a priority for the next six months.

Ireland's Permanent Representative to the EU Aingeal O'Donoghue attends an EU General Affairs Ministers meeting in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarter on March 17, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

The EU is expected to open the first of Ukraine's six so-called enlargement clusters on June 15, the next step in Ukraine's path to EU membership.

The five other chapters could also already open in June, following Poland dropping previously held objections. However, the incoming Irish Presidency said it is committed to getting all six open as soon as possible in its tenure, if discussions stretch into July.

"We control how much it's on the agenda, and we control how many resources we have put into the enlargement process. And both of those things we are very committed to," O'Donoghue explained.

"What we can't control is the views of other Member States," she added.

The European Commission has repeatedly said that Ukraine is ready to progress on all six enlargement clusters, meaning any blockages are because of political objections from EU countries.

"What we can do is work with those views, understand those views, and try and ensure that we can move things forward as quickly as possible," O'Donoghue said.

