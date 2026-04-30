Defense Ministry watchdog calls for suspending top security official, nationalizing drone maker over graft scandal

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's anti-corruption watchdog called for suspending top security official Rustem Umerov and nationalizing drone maker Fire Point late on April 29 amid corruption accusations.

The statement followed the publication of a transcript of alleged conversations between Umerov, secretary of the Security and Defense Council and former defense minister, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, by media outlet Ukrainska Pravda on April 28. Mindich reportedly lobbied Umerov for Fire Point's interests.

Mindich was charged in 2025 in an investigation into corruption at state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom and in the defense industry — the biggest corruption case of Zelensky's tenure. Apart from Mindich, suspects in the case include ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Umerov and Zelensky's former Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak are under investigation in the case but have not been charged yet.

Umerov and Fire Point dismissed the accusations on April 30. The Defense Ministry declined to comment, and the President's Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Watchdog's statement

The Public Anti-Corruption Council at Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that "the public has been presented with unverified but credible evidence of links between former Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, sanctioned businessman Tymur Mindich, and the company Fire Point."

"According to materials available to anti-corruption authorities, the former defense minister considers Tymur Mindich to be the de facto owner of Fire Point," the watchdog said. "All available data strongly suggests that Mindich is either one of the company’s beneficial owners or its sole ultimate beneficiary."

The watchdog said that, if a court confirms this information, "Fire Point will completely lose the ability to supply its products to Ukraine’s Defense Forces, as Mindich is under sanctions."

The group also argued that "Fire Point provided knowingly false information about its beneficial ownership" and "should face fines and be designated a high-risk supplier."

"The country’s leadership must completely distance itself from past or present personal ties with individuals who have used their positions and connections for personal enrichment," the watchdog argued.

The watchdog also said that it assessed Umerov's actions "as potentially constituting abuse of office and possible disclosure of state secrets."

The group called on Zelensky to suspend Umerov and "initiate a process of selective (partial) nationalization of Fire Point from its Ukrainian owners."

The watchdog also urged the Defense Ministry to set up a working group to "conduct a comprehensive audit of the company’s contracts and pricing, and to minimize negative consequences for the Defense Forces."

"The Public Anti-Corruption Council’s own statement notes that the information on which it based its position is unverified," Umerov's spokesperson Diana Davityan told the Kyiv Independent on April 30. "It is therefore difficult to assess the validity and relevance of claims that rely on unverified public interpretations."

She added that "all appropriate assessments and conclusions should be made within the framework of established procedures by the competent authorities, in line with the powers granted to them by law — not by advisory or consultative bodies, which are not vested with such functions under current legislation."

Denys Shtilerman, Fire Point’s co-founder and chief designer, described the Ukrainska Pravda report as inaccurate and its dissemination as a "discrediting" campaign that harms “both the company and the country’s defense capability as a whole.” He said on X that the figures for Fire Point's revenues cited in the report are inflated.

Shtilerman also said that the report may have been edited or distorted and that a forensic examination is needed to verify it.

Accusations against Umerov

The transcript published by Ukrainska Pravda features Mindich and Umerov discussing defense contracts, including drones and bulletproof vests, personnel changes, and the possible sale of the Fire Point defense company.

The short conversation shows Mindich allegedly swaying the decisions of the then-defense minister.

While Mindich had previously denied any involvement with the company, the newly revealed talks show him complaining to Umerov about Fire Point’s lack of funding. The two also reportedly discussed the sale of a 33% stake in the company to foreign investors.

Umerov was allegedly asking Mindich on how to approach decisions tied to Fire Point, asking him whether "it will suit us?" when discussing the sale.

Separately, Mindich and Umerov also discussed possible reshuffles and appointments, including the appointment of then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the defense minister.

Umerov was questioned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) in the Energoatom case in November.

According to the charges brought against Mindich, he committed his alleged crimes by influencing Umerov and Halushchenko, a former energy and justice minister.

The charges state that Mindich pressured Umerov to conclude a contract with an Israeli company for the supply of bulletproof vests.

The supply contract was eventually canceled because Defense Ministry officials refused to accept low-quality bullet-proof vests from the company.

According to the audio tapes cited in the charges against Mindich, he asked Umerov to sign the contract for bullet proof vests and said he had invested 300 million in them - an apparent reference to hryvnias ($7 million).

"I've heard you," Umerov replied. "I'll call you in again and tell you what I need you to do."

Umerov denied the accusations in November, saying that “any attempts to link my work at the Defense Ministry with the ‘influence’ of certain individuals are unfounded.” He admitted meeting Mindich but said the contract was terminated.