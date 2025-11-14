This is Jared Goyette reporting from Kyiv, where residents are recovering from a long and brutal overnight attack that killed at least six people.

In today's blog we'll be keeping you up-to-date on other developments, starting with President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments via social media this morning.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's air defenses shot down 14 of 19 Russian missiles launched overnight, including two aeroballistic and six ballistic missiles, after a renewed Russian attack on residential areas of Kyiv as well as energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said he instructed Ukrainian diplomats to brief international partners on the nature and targets of the strikes, which he said were aimed at residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities.

He also said Ukrainian forces used Long Neptune missiles against targets on Russian territory overnight, calling it a "justified response" to Russian "terror," and thanked those working on Ukraine’s missile program for improving accuracy and range.

Originally, Neptune was Ukraine’s ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers which it famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

In August, Ukraine unveiled a long-range modernized version capable of hitting targets up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away. It was informally dubbed "Long Neptune" by commentators, a name Zelensky now appears to have give the official seal of approval to.

Ukraine strikes major Russian oil terminal in Novorossiysk with drones, SBU confirms

Updated 3: 14 p.m. Kyiv time

Ukrainian drones struck the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, on Nov. 14, damaging an oil terminal and sparking a large fire, multiple Russian Telegram channels and local officials reported.

The attack hit the Sheskharis oil complex, damaging infrastructure facilities and sparking a blaze. The facility is a major oil export terminal that serves as the endpoint for pipelines run by Russia's state-run Transneft, the world's largest oil pipeline company.

Russia plans to import 12,000 North Koreans to work in its massive Shahed drone plant, HUR says

Updated 3:01 Kyiv time

Russia is running out of workers to build its Shahed-type deep-strike drones, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) says they're calling on North Korea for help.

HUR wrote that Russia plans to import 12,000 North Korean workers to make its drones by the end of the year, according to a Nov. 14 Telegram post.

The new workers are reportedly bound for Russia's Alabuga factory in Tatarstan, which produces the bulk of its domestic versions of the Iranian-designed Shahed drones, also called "Gerans" and "Gerberas."

Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Saratov, locals say

Updated 2:59 p.m. Kyiv time

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Saratov overnight on Nov. 14, striking the local oil refinery, residents claimed.

If confirmed, this would mark the fourth time Ukraine has hit the Saratov oil refinery in fall 2025.

At least 13 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Updated 2:00 p.m. Kyiv time

At least 11 people have been killed and 32 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 14.

The biggest attack occurred overnight, with a massive combined drone and missile strike primarily focused on Kyiv. According to a post from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 19 missiles, 13 of them ballistic, and 430 drones, about 300 of them Shahed-type drones.

The attack included three aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles, one anti-ship "Zircon" missile, six Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles, and nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force said.

Of the 449 missiles and drones launched at Ukraine, the Air Force said it shot down 419, including 405 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other drones, two aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles, six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and six Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles.

Missile and drone stirkes were recorded at 13 locations, while debris hit another 44 sites, according to the Air Force.

Kyiv

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack on Kyiv overnight on Nov. 13-14, battering the capital with hundreds of drones and multiple missiles, killing at least six people and injuring at least 25 others. Nine of the injured victims — including one pregnant woman — have been hospitalized. Two children, ages 7 and 10, are among the injured, local authorities reported.

"A wicked attack," President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted. "About 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the strike, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles."

"Sadly, four people have been killed," he added.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes on two districts — Zaporizhzhia and Polohy — killed four people, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Kharkiv Oblast

In Kharkiv Oblast, three senior citizens were killed by strikes on the village of Bohuslavka — two 70-year-old women and a 72-year-old man — while a 70-year-old woman was injured. In another village, Husynka, a 54-year-old man was injured, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kherson Oblast: 4 injured

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured due to Russian strikes on residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Donetsk Oblast

In Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,156,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Upated 12:15 pm Kyiv time

Russia has lost around 1,156,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 12.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 23,569 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 67,306 (+95) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,423 (+35) artillery systems, 1,242 anti-aircraft systems, 1,540 multiple rocket launchers, and 80, 387 (+442) drones



