Ukraine first to scale remotely operated interceptor drones, defense minister says

Ukraine has become the first country to scale the use of remotely operated interceptor drones capable of long-distance strikes, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said April 23, adding that the systems are already being used to destroy aerial targets in combat.

"A year ago, through Brave1, we initiated the development and testing of remote control technology for interceptor drones. Today, we have a confirmed result — shooting down targets at distances of hundreds and thousands of kilometers," Fedorov wrote on social media.

According to Fedorov, the technology represents a new standard in air defense and demonstrates the rapid implementation of battlefield innovation. More than 10 defense manufacturers have already integrated the remote-control capability into their interceptor drone systems, he said.

The defense minister added that the capability allows drone operators to control interceptor drones from protected environments in cities such as Kyiv and Lviv — or even from abroad — instead of operating near the front.

Remote control, Fedorov said, "increases the effectiveness of interception, minimizes risks for operators, and allows capabilities to be scaled without being tied to the front."

He added that Ukraine is moving toward its goals of "100% detection and no less than 95% neutralization of enemy air targets."

The effort to develop and scale remote-controlled interceptor drones is being carried out under Brave1, a government-backed platform to accelerate defense tech development. Launched in 2023, the initiative promotes coordination and collaboration between defense industry stakeholders.

Ukraine's defense industry demonstrated the capability of remote control with a "record-breaking" interceptor drone launch earlier this month, during which Ukrainian drone manufacturer Wild Hornets carried out a flight over more than 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers). The operator was based in northern Ukraine, the company said, and remotely controlled the Sting interceptor drone using its Hornet Vision Ctrl system, which is now being deployed at scale.