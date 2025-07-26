Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of forces reported on July 26 that Russian Colonel Lebedev, commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, had been killed.

According to operational data, Lebedev was leading assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk area of Kharkiv Oblast. No other information was available at the time of the publication.

This reported fatality adds to a significant and growing toll of Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

The independent Russian media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 119,154 Russian military personnel killed in the war as of July 17. This latest update saw 2,436 additional Russian military personnel confirmed killed since the start of July.

Journalists compiling this data caution that the actual figures are likely considerably higher, as their verified information stems from public sources such as obituaries, family posts, memorial events, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities. The publications began releasing a comprehensive list of identified casualties in February, marking three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The confirmed death toll includes a breakdown of various categories of personnel: 32,100 volunteers, 17,800 recruited prisoners, and 13,000 mobilized soldiers. Additionally, nearly 5,400 officers have been confirmed among the deceased.

Russia has lost approximately 1,048,330 troops in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported on July 26.