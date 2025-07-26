Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,048,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,048,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 26.

The number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,056 tanks, 23,059 armored fighting vehicles, 56,371 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,812 artillery systems, 1,448 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,959 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Ukrainians take to streets for 4th day as Zelensky backtracks on anti-corruption law.

Ukrainians on July 25 participated in mass protests against a controversial new law impacting anti-corruption agencies for the fourth day in a row. President Zelensky earlier addressed criticism of the law, saying there should have been a dialogue between parliament and society before its adoption.

