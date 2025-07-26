General Staff: Russia has lost 1,048,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,048,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 26.

The number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,056 tanks, 23,059 armored fighting vehicles, 56,371 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,812 artillery systems, 1,448 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,959 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.