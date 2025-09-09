Ukraine strikes 2 Russian radar stations in occupied Crimea, intelligence says, shares footage

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) targeted two radar stations belonging to Russia's air defense system in occupied Crimea, the agency said on Sept. 9.

Radars serve as the "eyes" of air defense systems, allowing anti-aircraft units to track incoming threats. Without them, missile and air defense batteries are effectively blind.

According to the intelligence agency, Ukrainian forces struck a 48Ya6-K1 Podlet low-altitude radar and an RLM-M module from the 55Zh6M Nebo-M air defense complex.

The RLM-M module was destroyed while in motion, as Russian personnel were leaving their duty position when Ukrainian drones hit, HUR added.

The Podlet is designed to detect aircraft, helicopters, and drones flying close to the ground, while the Nebo-M complex can track ballistic missiles and stealth targets.

HUR did not specify the exact location of the strike.

Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks on military infrastructure throughout the full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported on Sept. 1 that they destroyed the radar of a Russian S-300 air defense system at the Saky airfield in western Crimea.