Explosions put 2 Russian gas pipelines out of service, intelligence source claims

A series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza on Sept. 8 disabled a local main pipeline system, disrupting gas supplies, a Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) source told the Kyiv Independent.

Two gas transmission pipelines with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day were put out of service, the source claimed on Sept. 9, without specifying the cause of the blasts.

The incident comes amid escalating Ukrainian long-range drone campaign targeting the Russian energy infrastructure and a growing fuel shortage in Russia.

"Both damaged gas pipelines supplied Russian military facilities involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine," the intelligence source commented.

Two other regional gas pipelines in the same area were also damaged, according to the source.

At least four explosions were reportedly heard around 4:00 a.m. in the Zheleznodorozhny city district of Penza.

Local media reported that Transneft Druzhba, Russia's state-owned pipeline operator, is carrying out "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities on Sept. 8 in cooperation with emergency authorities and special services. Russia authorities urged citizens to "remain calm and trust only verified sources of information."

According to the intelligence source, the announcement was actually intended to conceal the explosions.

Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported an air raid alert in the region overnight on Sept. 9, making no mention of pipeline explosions.

The western city of Penza lies roughly 530 kilometers (330 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border and 540 kilometers (335 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The incident follows a similar case on Aug. 26, when an unexplained explosion started a fire at the Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline, a key petroleum product supply route for the Russian capital, a HUR source said at the time.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure through sabotage operations and drone strikes throughout the full-scale war, aiming to undermine Moscow's gas and oil revenues.