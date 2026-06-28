Putin acknowledges gas station queues, fuel shortages amid Ukrainian strikes as Russia works to stabilize supply

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 28 acknowledged gas station queues in Russia and shortages of various fuel types as Ukrainian strikes continue to increase pressure on Moscow's energy resources.

"Unfortunately, there are still lines at gas stations, and the right grade of gasoline isn't always available. And, of course, we understand the challenges faced by agricultural producers and farms during the summer," Putin said.

Russia has tapped into its fuel reserves, with amounts dropping by about 4% compared to the previous year, he claimed at a meeting with Russian energy industry leaders.

"Furthermore, in the interests of domestic consumers, a complete ban on the export of gasoline and jet fuel has been temporarily imposed. The need for a complete ban on diesel fuel exports is also being considered," Putin said.

Russia is planning to increase production and continues efforts to "minimize the impact" of Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure, he claimed.

On June 23, Putin spoke publicly about Ukraine's attacks on infrastructure for the first time since Ukraine launched dramatic back-to-back strikes on the Moscow Oil Refinery on June 16 and 18.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on June 28, Ukraine struck oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Kyiv continues its campaign against Moscow's oil infrastructure.

"We will continue our operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war. Every long-range sanction reduces the resources fueling Russia's war machine and brings us one step closer to peace," Zelensky said.