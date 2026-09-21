Exclusive: EU readies biggest-ever sanctions package targeting Russia's war machine

The EU's upcoming sanctions package, comprising nearly 1,600 listings, aims to hit Russia's war machine on an unprecedented scale, according to a document obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

The proposal by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm, calls for adding 827 entities and 744 individuals to the bloc's sanctions list, marking the largest single package of listings to date.

While previous EU sanctions packages have targeted Russia across various sectors — from finance to fossil fuels — or have included high-profile figures, the new listings specifically target companies and executives involved in Russia's defense-industrial complex.

The targeted industry players range from shipyards and aviation companies to electronics manufacturers, armored vehicle repair facilities, and aerospace companies.

The Kyiv Independent has chosen not to name any of the listings so as not to help Russia evade the EU's sanctions efforts.

The package appears to fill gaps in the EU sanctions regime by targeting entities already sanctioned by the U.S. or other partners.

As the reason for their inclusion, the EU document points to the Russian government recently listing the entities as part of the country's military-industrial complex. This entitles them to federal subsidies.

The proposed listings are scheduled to be adopted by EU ambassadors at a meeting on Oct. 7, after which the bloc's foreign ministers will formally vote them through on Oct. 12.

Once adopted, the EU intends to move towards a more agile approach of adopting smaller lists of sanctions on a rolling basis rather than bundling them into a single package.

The EU's 21st sanctions package was adopted in July, targeting drone manufacturers, ship-servicing crews, oil refineries, and cryptocurrency platforms.