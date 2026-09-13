Trump tells Zelensky to stop striking Russian diesel infrastructure

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 13 called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to halt Ukrainian strikes on Russia's diesel fuel infrastructure, claiming the attacks were contributing to a global diesel shortage as his war against Iran disrupts fuel supplies worldwide.

The remarks signal an effort by Trump to curb Ukraine's attacks on Russia's energy sector as global fuel markets face mounting supply disruptions linked to the U.S. war against Iran.

"Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump said. "Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel."

"We spoke to Mr. Zelensky about it... This isn't done by the Middle East."

Trump's war against Iran has knocked out more than 20% of Middle Eastern refining capacity and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried roughly a fifth of global oil supplies.

Ukraine has continued targeting Russian oil infrastructure as part of its broader effort to disrupt fuel supplies and reduce revenues that Moscow uses to finance its war against Ukraine.

On Sept. 13, Ukrainian forces struck oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Tatarstan, Ukraine's General Staff reported.