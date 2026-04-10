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Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea struck, Ukraine's military says

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by Polina Moroziuk
Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea struck, Ukraine's military says
Ukrainian forces struck offshore drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea during an overnight attack on April 10, 2026. (Ukraine’s General Staff)

Ukrainian forces struck two drilling platforms in the northern Caspian Sea overnight on April 10 as part of efforts to reduce Russia's military and economic capacity, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

According to the statement, the targets were the ice-resistant stationary platforms at the V. Graifer and Yuri Korchagin fields. The facilities are located nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the front line.

The platforms "serve as a vital link in supplying fuel and lubricants to the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

No further details on the method of attack or resulting damage were immediately available.

In a previous operation on April 9, Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, according to the General Staff.

In January, Ukrainian forces struck three Russian drilling platforms belonging to Lukoil, one of the country’s largest oil producers, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine has increasingly focused on long-range strikes against energy and logistics infrastructure inside Russian territory and occupied territories, aiming to disrupt Moscow's war machine.

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The Kyiv IndependentChris Powers
Ukrainian strikes in RussiaCaspian SeaRussiaUkraineGeneral Staff
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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