'The situation is quite difficult' — Ukraine pulls back from positions near 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian troops have pulled back from positions near five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, told Suspilne on Nov. 11.

"We have completely withdrawn from Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka. Very fierce fighting continues for Yablukove and three or four other locations. The defensive operation is ongoing, and the contact line remains quite dynamic," Voloshyn said.

The statement follows comments made on Nov. 9 by Valentyn Manko, commander of Ukraine's Assault Forces, who said the Ukrainian military had halted a Russian advance in eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast and cleared the villages of Solodke and Rivnopillia.

Manko added that fighting was still ongoing near the villages of Poltavka and Uspenivka, where Russian forces were pushing toward the city of Huliaipole.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Voloshyn echoed Manko's remarks, saying that Russian forces are attempting to advance northeast of Huliaipole in an effort to cut off the supply route from the village of Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In recent days, Russian troops have stepped up combat operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors of the front line. Up to 50 clashes are taking place each day, with continued attempts at assaults and infiltrations, Voloshyn added.

"The enemy is conducting intense fire strikes on our positions. In fact, they have destroyed all existing fortifications and shelters, forcing us to withdraw from certain positions in several settlements — either to the flanks or deeper into our defensive lines," Voloshyn said.

Russian troops are attempting to break into Ukrainian positions and continue their advance, according to Voloshyn.

"The situation is quite difficult," the spokesperson said.

Russia is exploiting the weather to advance in small groups, moving on foot or using motorcycles. At the same time, the adverse weather prevents Ukrainian forces from deploying drones against them, Voloshyn said.

Moscow currently occupies about 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continue advancing in the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts. One of their key targets in recent months has been the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, where roughly 300 Russian troops were reported to be stationed as of early November.