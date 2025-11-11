Ukraine war latest live: Ukrainian forces hit oil refinery in Russia, oil terminal, warehouse in occupied areas, General Staff reports

Hello, this is Francis Farell reporting from Kyiv on day 1,356 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast and several targets in Russian-occupied territory, the General Staff reported on Nov. 11.

A series of explosions and a large fire erupted at the oil refinery following the Ukrainian strike. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, the General Staff said.

During the night attack, Ukrainian forces also struck fuel tanks at the Sea Oil Terminal in the city of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea. The terminal serves as a key hub for supplying fuels and lubricants by sea to the Crimean peninsula and occupied areas of southern Ukraine.

Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast also came under attack, where Ukrainian drones hit a Russian military warehouse and a troops near the village of Ocheretyne, the general staff said.

At least 2 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least two people have been killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 11.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 53 out of the 119 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Fifty-nine drone strikes occurred at 18 locations. y

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the city of Kramators, while another one was killed in the city of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, including a child, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted six settlements, injuring two men, aged 24 and 42, and a 16-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones attacked the Synelnykove district, injuring a 36-year-old man, according to Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Russian forces also targeted the Nikopol district, wounding a 76-year-old woman who was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones attacked the southern part of the region, injuring one person with shrapnel, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia launched drone attacks on southern Odesa Oblast overnight on Nov. 11, 2025, injuring one person. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,153,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,153,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 23,553 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 67,036 (+79) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,366 (+17) artillery systems, 1,539 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, and 79,642 (+217) drones.