KI logo
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
War

Under heavy fog, Russia presses into Pokrovsk — Ukraine says 300 troops enter city

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Under heavy fog, Russia presses into Pokrovsk — Ukraine says 300 troops enter city
A soldier walks past a destroyed car on April 8, 2025 in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. Civilian life in a city that is now almost on the front line with entry and exit from the city controlled by Russian FPV drones. There is no way for police or volunteers to enter the city. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Under the cover of heavy fog, Russia is intensifying its push to seize Pokrovsk exploiting low visibility that blunts Ukrainian drone surveillance and strikes, the 7th Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reported on Nov. 11.

Pokrovsk, with a pre-war population of around 60,000, has been a key target for Russia in recent months. Since this summer, Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups have entered the city but have so far failed to capture it.

Russian forces are advancing into Pokrovsk from the southern outskirts with light equipment, coming from occupied Selydove and Donetsk.

0:00
/
A video first circulated on Russian Telegram channels on Nov. 11, 2025, allegedly showing Russian troops moving into Pokrovsk in foggy conditions. (Oko Hora ("Horo's Eye" in English) / Telegram)

The 7th Corps says that over 300 Russian troops are currently in the city, aiming to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk and encircle the urban area, according to the 7th Corps.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to detect and neutralize Russian groups in urban areas, even under low-visibility conditions. The Ukrainian army has reportedly eliminated 162 Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk, with another 39 wounded, since the beginning of November, the report read.

Article image
Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

After taking control of Avdiivka, a longstanding Ukrainian stronghold roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk in February 2024, Russian forces have been steadily pushing toward Pokrovsk, a former key Ukrainian logistics hub located in a relatively secure part of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops have now encircled Pokrovsk on three sides, leaving only a roughly 15-kilometer (nine-mile) corridor for Ukrainian forces to bring in reinforcements and supplies, according to the Ukrainian open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState.

Russia outnumbers Ukrainian troops eight-to-one in their offensive to capture Pokrovsk, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s defense of Pokrovsk on a knife-edge as high command resists calls to withdraw
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
UkraineRussiaPokrovskRussian offensive
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky's close ally charged amid large-scale energy corruption probe.

Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is the co-owner of Kvartal 95, a production company founded by the president. According to the Kyiv Independent sources in law enforcement, Mindich had fled prior to the searches.

Tuesday, November 11
Show More

Editors' Picks