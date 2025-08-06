Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian railway hub in Rostov Oblast for second night

Ukrainian drones targeted the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Aug. 6, striking the hub for the second night in a row, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

The station, located roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Ukraine's border, serves as a logistics hub for Russian military operations. It is used to transport oil base products and load grain from a nearby elevator.

Loud explosions began around 1 a.m. local time, with residents of the Tatsinsky district reporting between five to seven blasts following the sound of drones overhead, according to the pro-government Telegram channel Shot.

Astra reported that a fire broke out at the crash site near the station, where freight tanks were present.

A fire erupted in Russia's Rostov Oblast following a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Aug. 6, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar said air defenses repelled attacks in four districts. In one area, damage to power lines left nearly 200 residents of 87 homes without electricity.

Slyusar added that three families in the village of Tatsinskaya were evacuated due to a grass fire near their house. No casualties were reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 51 drones were shot down overnight across four Russian regions and occupied Crimea, including 16 over Rostov Oblast.

Rostov Oblast, bordering Ukraine and the Sea of Azov, remains a critical transit corridor for Russian military logistics. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted infrastructure in the region to degrade Moscow's supply chains and war capabilities.

Drones also struck the same railway station on Aug. 5. Kyiv has not officially commented on either attack.