Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Rostov Oblast, target railway station

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Aug. 5, local media reported.

The railway station acts as a logistics hub for nearby oil infrastructure and is used to transport grain.

At least 10 explosions occurred throughout Rostov Oblast as air defenses responded to the drone attack, local media reported.

In the town of Millerovo, power outages reportedly occurred. In Rostov Oblast, mobile networks partially shut down, the electric utility company Donenergo said.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Tatsinskaya is located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and approximately 305 kilometers (189 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia as it tries to diminish Moscow's fighting power, as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on Aug. 4, drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck five Russian fighter jets at an airfield in Saky, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The drone attack destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, hit three Su-24s, and hit an aviation weapons depot.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Aug. 4.