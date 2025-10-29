KI logo
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Ukrainian drones strike 2 oil depots in Russian-occupied Crimea, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova
A photo purpotedly shows smoke rising from an oil facility in Simferopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on Oct. 29, 2025. (The Supernova+ Telegram channel)

Ukrainian drones targeted oil depots in the city of Simferopol and the village of Hvardiiske in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 29, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 105 drones during the night, including eight over Crimea.

Around 6:30 a.m. local time, residents reported powerful explosions in Hvardiiske, where an oil depot — previously struck on Oct. 17 and 22 — came under renewed attack. A large fire and thick black smoke were later seen rising from the site, Crimean Wind reported.

The facility belongs to ATAN, Crimea's largest network of fuel stations, operating more than 100 refueling complexes across the occupied peninsula.

A video purpotedly shows smoke rising from an oil facility in Simferopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on Oct. 29, 2025. (The Crimean Wind channel)

At about 7:50 a.m., the head of the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said a Ukrainian drone strike in Simferopol ignited a container of fuel and lubricants. Aksyonov claimed there were no casualties and that emergency services were responding at the scene.

But local residents reported explosions at an oil depot in Simferopol. Witnesses said military fuel trucks covered with camouflage nets had been seen entering and leaving the facility the previous evening, according to Crimean Wind.

The targeted depot reportedly supplies fuel to Russian military units stationed in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has routinely targeted oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s military logistics and supply lines.

Ukraine's military also reportedly struck the Stavrolen chemical plant in Stavropol Krai and the NS-Oil refinery in the community of Novospasskoye in Ulyanovsk Oblast overnight on Oct. 29.

Ukraine's ongoing strikes on Russian oil production and refining facilities have reportedly led to gasoline shortages across parts of Russia.

Russian oil product exports dropped by 17.1% in September compared to August, totaling 7.58 million tons, due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Reuters.

