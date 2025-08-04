'Massive' Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian railway station in Volgograd Oblast, local official claims

A "massive" Ukrainian drone strike targeted the Archeda railway station in the town of Frolovo in Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 4, causing rail travel disruptions and temporarily closing a regional airport.

Volgograd Oblast is located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southeast of Moscow and nearly 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the border with Ukraine, next to the almost completely occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Independent media outlet Astra reported that a fire broke out at the Archeda railway station.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov claimed that drones targeted transport and energy facilities in the oblast and as a result, rail traffic in the Frolovo district has been restricted, describing the attack as "massive."

Russian Railways, the state-owned railway operator, also reported a suspension of train services in Frolovo.

💥💥 Drones hit a key railway hub in Russia’s Volgograd region — the station is reportedly on fire.

The same railway hub connects Russian supply routes to southern part of Ukraine. Disrupting it can delay Russian military logistics, including fuel and ammo transport. #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/khkAoslXN6 — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) August 4, 2025

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that a total of 61 Ukrainian drones were shot down over various regions of the country overnight.

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drone strikes on Russian territory, although it has regularly targeted the region with drones.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

Fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition stockpiles inside Russia and occupied territories have increasingly become targets for long-range drone and missile strikes.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has struck other Russian railway stations in the region. Overnight July 29, Ukrainian drones targeted a railway station in the town of Salsk in Rostov Oblast, causing a fire.

A series of drone attacks targeted industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan, Penza, Samara and Voronezh oblasts overnight on Aug. 2, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

In Ryazan, an oil refinery was reportedly struck, with videos shared on social media showing a large pillar of fire near the site.

Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said debris from a drone fell on the territory of an unspecified enterprise and that emergency crews were addressing the damage.

In Penza, the Elektropribor plant was allegedly targeted. Russian Telegram channels reported five explosions over the city. Regional officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

In Samara Oblast, the Novokuibyshevsky oil refinery, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Samara, was reportedly on fire following a drone strike. Videos posted on local Telegram channels appeared to show flames rising from the refinery.