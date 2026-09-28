Ukrnafta installs concrete shelters at Kyiv gas stations amid Russian attacks

Ukraine's state-owned oil company Ukrnafta is installing concrete shelters at 13 gas stations in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast as Russian attacks threaten fuel infrastructure in the capital region, the company said on Sept. 28.

The shelters will initially be installed at stations in densely populated areas and near major roads, available to anyone nearby, Ukrnafta chief executive Bohdan Kukura said.

"People's safety is the main priority in conditions where Russia is systematically attacking civilian facilities that cities and communities depend on in their everyday lives," Kukura said.

The company has previously used similar shelters at gas stations in front-line regions and is now expanding the measure to Kyiv and the region amid intensifying Russian attacks on the capital and surrounding areas.

Ukrnafta has already installed gabion barriers at 25 facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Barriers at one of its Kyiv gas stations withstood a Russian strike last week, helping contain the explosion and limiting the spread of debris, Kukura added.

Ukrnafta gas stations suspend operations during higher-level air raid alerts, with staff and customers required to leave the premises and move to a safer location, the company said.

The company said it is continuing to repair damaged facilities and strengthen protection at its stations while maintaining fuel supplies.

The move comes amid a weekslong Russian aerial campaign against Kyiv that has included repeated strikes on gas stations and other civilian infrastructure.

On Sept. 28, Russian drones struck the capital in the middle of the day, killing one person, injuring at least 21 others, and damaging the National Academy of Sciences building, a Dobrobut medical center, and other sites across the city.