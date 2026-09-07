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Ukraine claims strikes on railway bridge and Russian aircraft in Russian-occupied Crimea

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by Asami Terajima
Ukraine claims strikes on railway bridge and Russian aircraft in Russian-occupied Crimea
A screenshot from a video reportedly capturing a Russian aircraft in occupied Crimea being struck by a Ukrainian drone, Sept. 7, 2026. (Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) Active Operations Department / Telegram)

Ukrainian drone strikes overnight hit a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff said on Sept. 7.

The railway bridge is located near Vladyslavivka, a village in eastern Crimea that hosts a key railway junction in the area, the General Staff said. Russia uses the railway line for military logistics, according to the General Staff.

Other targets hit overnight across Russian-occupied territories include Russian command posts in eastern Luhansk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts, an ammunition depot in Luhansk Oblast, and an automated reconnaissance system known as Grenadier in Crimea, the General Staff said.

The General Staff previously reported striking a railway bridge near Vladyslavivka overnight between June 18 and 19.

"Work on key enemy military targets continues," the General Staff said in its Telegram post, adding that the extent of the damage from these strikes wass still being assessed.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) separately claimed that one of its units struck a Russian aircraft in Russian-occupied Crimea. The damage wass still being assessed, HUR said on Telegram. While HUR did not identify the aircraft type, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske said it appears to be a Russian Su-24 bomber, citing the video attached.

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A video reportedly capturing a Russian aircraft in occupied Crimea being struck by a Ukrainian drone. (Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR)'s Active Operations Department / Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claims.

The latest reports of Ukrainian drone strikes come as Kyiv ramped up its attacks across Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia over the summer.

Inside Russia, Ukrainian long-range drone strikes have hit oil refineries in three Russian regions, including Ryazan Oblast, the Perm region and Tatarstan, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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Zaporizhzhia OblastCrimeaAttacks on RussiaRussian-occupied UkraineLuhansk OblastDrone attackRussiaUkraine
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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