Ukrainian drones ignite blaze at Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, locals report

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia overnight on Sept. 8, according to footage shared by locals on social media and analyzed by monitoring groups.

Saratov is located approximately 460 kilometers (285 miles) east of the Ukrainian border with Russia, near Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Residents of Saratov reported explosions and a fire at the refinery overnight, posting photos and videos of the attack. Independent Russian outlet Astra analyzed the footage and concluded based on geolocation that the Saratov Oil Refinery had been hit and was burning.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed that civilian infrastructure was damaged in the drone attack and that there were preliminary reports of casualties. He did not specify the target of the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports at the time of publication.

The Rosneft-owned Saratov refinery is a major oil-processing facility that has been targeted by Ukrainian forces in multiple previous strikes. The plant has an annual processing capacity of about 4.8 million tons and produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Saratov Oil Refinery helps supply the Russian military.

The General Staff confirmed a successful strike on the facility on Aug. 2. A month before, a July 8 strike forced the plant to halt processing after its only crude distillation unit was reportedly damaged.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have emerged as one of the most economically significant aspects of Kyiv's long-range drone campaign, contributing to fuel shortages and pushing Russian refinery output down sharply over the summer.

The reported Saratov strike came as Russia pounded Kyiv with ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones overnight, bringing the respite afforded by a brief diplomatic pause in attacks on the capital to an abrupt end.