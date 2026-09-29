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Russian missiles strike Kyiv educational facility in overnight attacks

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by Lachlan Hyatt, Tamara Nowakowsky
U.S. Army Europe's 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Unit deployed to Poland for Missile Defense Exercise.
Sochaczew, Poland 21st, March 2015 U.S. Army Europe's 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Unit deployed to Poland for Missile Defense Exercise. (Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.

Multiple missiles struck Kyiv overnight on Sept. 29 amid a multi-day attack by Russian forces on the capital.

In the Solomyanskyi district of the city, an educational institution was hit by a Russian missile and started a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Debris from a missile fell into the courtyard of a residential building elsewhere in the neighborhood, though no fire was reported.

In the Pechersky district, a fire broke out in a three-story non-residential building.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground in the capital reported hearing blasts around the city, and seeing Patriot PAC-3 interceptors at work.

Emergency responders are en route to the scene, Klitchko said.

The latest strikes came after four consecutive days of heightened Russian attacks on the capital.

On Sept. 28, Russian drones struck central Kyiv in the middle of the day, killing two and injuring 26 others. Russian drones struck non-residential buildings in Kyiv's Obolonskyi, Solomyansky, Darnytskyi, Podil, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, Klitschko said.

In the city center, the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences building was set ablaze, while Education and Sciences Minister Andrii Butenko reported that one of the ministry's buildings was also damaged.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

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