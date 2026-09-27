Zelensky says over 10,000 Russian troops killed or wounded this week as Ukrainian military advances in Lyman sector

Ukrainian forces have killed or wounded 10,660 Russian troops over the past week while making gains in the Lyman sector of Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 27.

"The occupiers continue to be eliminated, and the designated objectives are being achieved," Zelensky wrote on X, citing a report by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces have video evidence confirming every Russian loss included in the weekly figure. Russia does not routinely disclose its military losses, and the figures could not be independently verified.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Sept. 15 that Russian forces have lost more than 300,000 troops killed and wounded since the beginning of 2026. After the summer campaign on the battlefield in Ukraine ended, Russian losses exceeded 1.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said the past week's results were achieved as part of Ukraine's Operation Vivaldi in the Lyman sector and another active defense operation involving Ukraine's Air Assault Forces.

Zelensky added that the heaviest fighting has been taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman sectors, while Ukrainian forces are also carrying out operations in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts.

He did not provide further details on the territorial gains.

Operation Vivaldi, Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps offensive operation around Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast, was only made public on Sept. 15, although Russian pro-war Telegram channels and independent open-source intelligence (OSINT) researchers on social media had been tracking Ukrainian attacks in the area since late spring 2026.

On Sept. 20, the 3rd Corps said it liberated a further 40 square kilometers (15.4 square miles) of territory in Donetsk Oblast and retook several villages during the ongoing offensive.