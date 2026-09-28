Russia beginning 'additional mobilization' of troops, North Korean recruitment, Zelensky warns

In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sept. 28 that Moscow is beginning further troop mobilizations following Russian parliamentary elections.

"Today, the GUR reported on the measures that Russia is planning in the future," Zelensky said. "In fact, the Russians have already begun additional mobilization - they are increasing the number of people they are recruiting using various methods."

The president said that Russia is looking to "increase the involvement of foreigners" in its armed forces. North Korea is preparing to deploy another 10,000 troops against Ukraine, in addition to the more than 8,000 military personnel currently stationed in Russia. In return for troops, Zelensky said that Russia is providing technological assistance to North Korea, and that Shahed attack drones are now being produced by Pyongyang.

"This is how evil spreads and how a threat to life in one part of the world spreads to other parts of the world," Zelensky said. "This can only be overcome together."

The president previously angered South Korea's leadership after divulging details about captured North Korean troops in his speech at the 81st U.N. General Debate.

Zelensky's warnings came as Russian state media reports that President Vladimir Putin authorized an increase in the size of Russia's armed forces on Sept. 28. Under the decree, Russia's military personnel will be set at 2,441,630, including 1,550,500 active-duty personnel. This would be an increase of 15,500 personnel.

The additional mobilization was expected by experts following the victory of Putin's United Russia party in the nation's parliamentary elections on Sept. 21. The elections were widely viewed as rigged by election observers.

Ukrainian intelligence says Russia's General Staff is prepared to mobilize around 300,000 personnel in 2026 and 2027 each. These forces are in addition to roughly 400,000 people a year that Russia needs to recruit just to replenish its forces, a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent.

To help combat Moscow's troop increase, Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia and aid from allies as Ukraine continues to be battered by widespread Russian drone and missile attacks.