Ukrainian forces hit several 'important' Russian military targets in 3 regions, General Staff says

Ukrainian strikes hit several "important" military targets in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 16.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and Russian-occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

The strikes targeted areas in Russian-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia and central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk oblasts where Moscow had concentrated its troops, as well as a Russian communications hub and a drone control center in occupied parts of eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff said the attacks on Russian military facilities took place on Feb. 15 and 16.

"Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified," the General Staff said.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the General Staff's claim of the drone strikes. Neither side often acknowledges setbacks in the war.

The General Staff's report of its strikes comes as Ukraine continues its efforts to grind down the Russian war machine from afar, trying to hit military targets such as headquarters and airbases with its homemade long-range drones.

The direct impact of these strikes on the Russian army, which is currently on the offensive on multiple axes, is unclear.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Feb. 14 that its Alpha unit destroyed half of Russia's stockpile of the coveted Pantsir air defense system.

The Pantsir is one of Russia's modern and key air defense systems, with a single unit costing $15 million to $20 million, the SBU said.