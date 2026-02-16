KI logo
Ukrainian forces hit several 'important' Russian military targets in 3 regions, General Staff says

by Asami Terajima
Soldiers of the 26th Artillery Brigade watch the drone's flight from laptops while sitting in cover in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 19, 2025. (Maks Muravsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukrainian strikes hit several "important" military targets in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 16.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and Russian-occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

The strikes targeted areas in Russian-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia and central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk oblasts where Moscow had concentrated its troops, as well as a Russian communications hub and a drone control center in occupied parts of eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff said the attacks on Russian military facilities took place on Feb. 15 and 16.

"Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified," the General Staff said.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the General Staff's claim of the drone strikes. Neither side often acknowledges setbacks in the war.

The General Staff's report of its strikes comes as Ukraine continues its efforts to grind down the Russian war machine from afar, trying to hit military targets such as headquarters and airbases with its homemade long-range drones.

The direct impact of these strikes on the Russian army, which is currently on the offensive on multiple axes, is unclear.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Feb. 14 that its Alpha unit destroyed half of Russia's stockpile of the coveted Pantsir air defense system.

The Pantsir is one of Russia's modern and key air defense systems, with a single unit costing $15 million to $20 million, the SBU said.

read also

Ukraine сonfirms strike on oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, hits air defense system in Crimea
Ukraine carried out strikes on an oil terminal in southern Russia and a Russian air defense system in Crimea overnight on Feb. 14–15, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR).
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

