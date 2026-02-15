Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, local authorities claim

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck several targets throughout southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Feb. 14-15, including an oil depot, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

The Oil depot was struck in the coastal village of Volna alongside a warehouse and shipping terminal, he claimed.

Two people were injured in the Russian village, and several fires broke out, leading to an emergency response comprised of 126 individuals.

Volna is located just east of Crimea's Kerch Peninsula and about 325 kilometers (200 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Nikopol.

In Sochi, a house was damaged by fallen debris, Kondratyev said, adding that windows were shattered.

Air raid sirens in the city sounded several hours earlier in response to the attack, Telegram news channel Astra reported.

The several-hour-long drone attack exhausted air defense systems in Krasnodar Krai, with explosions heard in several settlements across the region, Telegram news channel Exilenova+ reported.

Kyiv considers energy infrastructure to be a military target as they directly fund Russia's war. Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

An oil terminal near the village of Volna was also struck on Jan. 21, sparking a blaze, killing three people and injuring eight others, Kondratyev and independent media previously reported.

On Feb. 12, Ukraine struck a Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" long-range radar station, estimated to be worth approximately $100 million, near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces later reported on Feb. 13.

The Alpha unit of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) destroyed half of Russia's stockpile of the coveted Pantsir air defense system with the "systemic destruction" of the system, the SBU announced Feb. 14.