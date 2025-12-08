Ukrainian drones destroy 70% of fuel tanks at Russia's Temryuk Seaport, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces destroyed 20 fuel tanks — 70% of the total — in a drone strike on Russia's Temryuk Seaport in Krasnodar Krai on Dec. 5, the General Staff reported Dec. 8.

The Dec. 5 attack sparked a large fire at the Temryuk Seaport, a facility that handles various types of cargo, including liquefied natural gas used to supply the Russian military.

The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters confirmed that the port sustained damage from the drone strikes.

The fire continues to burn at the liquefied gas loading rack, where roughly two dozen rail tanks are stationed. As of the evening of Dec. 7, the fire had spread across nearly 1,000 square meters, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces targeted multiple sites in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories overnight on Dec. 8, the General Staff added.

Strikes hit an ammunition depot near the village of Chmyrivka in Luhansk Oblast and a drone depot in the city of Donetsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces also struck a fuel and lubricants depot near the Simeykine settlement in Luhansk Oblast, as well as a mobile fire group and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Donetsk Oblast.

The consequences of the strikes and the full extent of the damage are still being assessed, according to the report.

Ukraine has routinely targeted oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines.