0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Saturday, November 15, 2025
War

Ukrainian drone strikes force Saratov oil plant to suspend primary processing, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian drone strikes force Saratov oil plant to suspend primary processing, Reuters reports
An image purportedly showing explosions at an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia on Nov. 11, 2025. (Exilenova+ / Telegram)

A Russian oil refinery in Saratov halted primary processing on Nov. 11 following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes, Reuters reported on Nov. 14, citing undisclosed sources.

The refinery has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drones this fall, with the latest strike occurring overnight on Nov. 14 — the fourth since September.

The Nov. 11 attack triggered explosions and a large fire at the facility, and the plant may remain offline until the end of the month, the sources said.

One of the more recent strikes also ignited a large storage tank at the site.

Sources indicated that CDU-6, the refinery's only crude distillation unit, may have been hit in the attack. The refinery is capable of processing roughly 20,000 metric tons of oil per day, equivalent to about 147,000 barrels.

The attack is one of the latest regular long-range strikes on Russian refining capability deep inside Russia, which have escalated greatly in scale and frequency over 2025.

The Saratov refinery produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and more.

The facility, whose processing volume amounted to 4.8 million metric tons in 2023, helps supply the Russian military, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Saratov lies roughly 150 km (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

Analysis: With all eyes on Pokrovsk, Russia drives forward in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
RussiaOilOil refineriesRussian oilAttacks on RussiaDrone attack
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 15
Saturday, November 15
Video
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next.

Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.

Show More

Editors' Picks