Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast kills 1, injures 3, governor claims

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast killed one person and injured three others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed late on Dec. 23.

One person was killed, and one was injured when a car was hit in the village of Nova Tavolzhanka, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, he said.

A second injury was sustained in the city of Shebekino, Gladkov claimed, adding that several vehicles and homes were damaged in the region.

"In the city of Grayvoron, a woman and a 13-year-old boy were injured during a drone detonation," he added.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military targets in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Dec. 14, a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Gladkov claimed.

"As a result of the bombardment, there is serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," he said on social media. "Emergency and operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences."