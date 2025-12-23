KI logo
War

Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast kills 1, injures 3, governor claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A severely burning car
Imagery which purports to show the result of a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Dec. 23, 2025. (Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast killed one person and injured three others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed late on Dec. 23.

One person was killed, and one was injured when a car was hit in the village of Nova Tavolzhanka, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, he said.

A second injury was sustained in the city of Shebekino, Gladkov claimed, adding that several vehicles and homes were damaged in the region.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"In the city of Grayvoron, a woman and a 13-year-old boy were injured during a drone detonation," he added.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military targets in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Dec. 14, a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Gladkov claimed.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"As a result of the bombardment, there is serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," he said on social media. "Emergency and operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences."

read also

Ukraine war latest updates: Kyiv hit rare Russian recon plane before sinking submarine, SBU reveals (10)
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates, updated 10 times today. AUkrainian forces struck Russia’s sole Il-38N reconnaissance aircraft in the Black Sea on the eve of a submarine’s destruction during the Dec. 15 operation, a source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
UkraineBelgorod OblastRussia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, December 23
Show More

Editors' Picks