Ukraine war latest live: Nearly 100 Russian troops enter Hrabovske, Sumy Oblast, in 'sudden' attack

by Kateryna Hodunova
A view of the road protected by an anti-drone net in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 30, 2025. (Yehor Kryvoruchko/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,399 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Around 100 Russian soldiers entered the village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and attempted to advance toward the settlement of Riasne, Viktor Tregubov, head of the Joint Forces communications department, told Suspilne on Dec. 23.

"Russian units are currently consolidating their positions in the southern part of Hrabovske. Ukrainian forces are trying to dislodge them from their positions. Fighting continues in the village," Tregubov said.

The attack by Russian forces was "sudden," according to Tregubov.

Tregubov added that settlements located directly on the Russian border, where Russian territory can be reached on foot, can only be reliably secured if Ukrainian forces establish a control zone extending several kilometers into Russia.

Hrabovske lies on the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Soldiers from Russia's 36th Brigade abducted 52 civilians from the village, including children, and took them to Russia — an act that constitutes a war crime. Ukraine has called on its international partners to help facilitate the return of the abducted civilians.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,199,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,199,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 23.

The number includes 1,420 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,446 tanks, 23,792 armored fighting vehicles, 70,966 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,331 artillery systems, 1,576 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 93,166 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

