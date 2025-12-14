Ukrainian missile strike targets energy infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod, governor claims

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed late on Dec. 14.

"As a result of the bombardment, there is serious damage to the engineering infrastructure," Gladkov said on social media. "Emergency and operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences."

Gladkov shared a blurry photograph of the attack site but did not specify which targets were hit. Local Telegram channels reported explosions at the city's "Luch" thermal power plant — a key energy facility in Belgorod that has previously been struck in Ukrainian attacks, causing widespread blackouts.

The "Luch" thermal power plant is a gas-turbine heat and power station that supplies approximately 10% of the city's heat.

A blurry image of smoke and flame allegedly depicts a Ukrainian attack against infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod overnight on Dec. 14-15. (Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram)

According to Gladkov, the Dec. 14 strike caused some damage to local homes and apartment buildings in the area. No casualties were reported.

Belgorod residents also reported power outages following the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Situated across the border from Kharkiv Oblast, Belgorod serves as a regular target of Ukrainian strikes. Ukraine has previously launched attacks at energy infrastructure in the region using High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) — retaliating against Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy grid and increasingly disrupting daily life for Belgorod residents.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.