From January to May 10, 2025, Russian airports suspended operations 217 times — more closures than in 2023 and 2024 combined.
European and U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly convinced Zelensky that attending the peace talks would reflect positively on Kyiv, diplomats told the Washington Post.
"We discussed in detail the logic of further steps and shared our approaches... It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held on May 15, an unnamed U.S. official said.
The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14.
"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m. The number of victims killed rose to three, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported at 8:42 p.m.
If confirmed, the decision would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that President Volodymyr Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.
The disclosure follows a warning from Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who on May 6 said Moscow was carrying out an "unprecedented" interference campaign.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
Ukrainian actor Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa was killed in action on May 12, his friends and family reported on May 14.
Nelipa enlisted in the Armed Forces in March 2022, immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Actor Dmytro Oksin shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from Nelipa's wife, Tamara, announcing the news of his death. Tamara Nelipa said that her husband had been killed on May 12 and that there was "little information about his death so far."
Other friends and colleagues of Nelipa shared remembrances on social media.
"Our colleague, TV presenter Max Nelipa, was killed in action," wrote journalist Elena Filonova.
"I can't believe it, it's a heavy loss. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. Max, your smile will always be in our memory."
Nelipa hosted and appeared on popular television programs, including the comedic "Diesel Show."
Many Ukrainian actors and artists have been killed on the front lines while defending their country against Russia. Earlier this month, the Dnipro Academic Youth Theater reported that actor-turned-soldier Maksym Kovtun had been killed in combat.