Thursday, May 15
Thursday, May 15
Ukrainian actor Maksym Nelipa killed in action

by Abbey Fenbert
Ukrainian actor Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Ukrainian actor and soldier Maksym Nelipa, who was killed in action on May 12, 2025. (Facebook)

Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa was killed in action on May 12, his friends and family reported on May 14.

Nelipa enlisted in the Armed Forces in March 2022, immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Actor Dmytro Oksin shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from Nelipa's wife, Tamara, announcing the news of his death. Tamara Nelipa said that her husband had been killed on May 12 and that there was "little information about his death so far."

Other friends and colleagues of Nelipa shared remembrances on social media.

"Our colleague, TV presenter Max Nelipa, was killed in action," wrote journalist Elena Filonova.

"I can't believe it, it's a heavy loss. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. Max, your smile will always be in our memory."

Nelipa hosted and appeared on popular television programs, including the comedic "Diesel Show."

Many Ukrainian actors and artists have been killed on the front lines while defending their country against Russia. Earlier this month, the Dnipro Academic Youth Theater reported that actor-turned-soldier Maksym Kovtun had been killed in combat.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

