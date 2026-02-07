KI logo
War

Ukraine's Neptune missiles strike energy facilities in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, governor claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine's Neptune missiles strike energy facilities in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, governor claims
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian-made Neptune missile being fired on April 5, 2019. (The Presidential Office of Ukraine) 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine attacked Russia's Bryansk Oblast with Neptune missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) the night of Feb. 7, targeting energy infrastructure and disrupting the power supply, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed.

Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked our region using long-range Neptune missiles and HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems," Bogomaz said on Feb. 7.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"As a result of the attack, power supply was disrupted in seven municipalities. Special and emergency teams are working to restore power supply."

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication.

read also

Ukraine hits ‘important’ Russian cruise missile fuel plant in Tver Oblast, drones spark ‘massive fire’
Data from the FIRMS satellite monitoring service, which tracks fires worldwide in near real time, showed active burning on the plant’s territory following the strike.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

On the same night, a Ukrainain missile attack also reportedly struck key energy facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing blackouts and heating disruptions. The reported strikes follow a mass Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure the previous night.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia's latest large-scale strike as "a level of attack that no terrorist in the world has ever dared." The attack damaged key facilities that service Ukraine's nuclear power plants and significantly reduced the amount of available electricity as winter temperatures continue to plunge.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukrainian forces frequently target military and industrial sites in Russia. In September 2025, Kyiv confirmed that it attacked a military-linked factory in Bryansk Oblast with Neptune missiles.

Ukraine's domestically produced Neptune missile was originally developed as a ground-launched, anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The weapon was famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Since then, Ukraine has produced a number of upgraded versions of the Neptune.

read also

Zelensky warns of ‘risk’ US, Russia could strike bilateral deals on Ukraine without Kyiv
“We clearly state that Ukraine will not support even potential agreements about us without us,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaUkraineBryansk OblastNeptune MissileHIMARSEnergy infrastructure
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 7
Orban declares Ukraine 'enemy' of Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Ukraine for calling on the EU halt imports of cheap Russian energy. "Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, so Ukraine is our enemy," he said at a rally on Feb. 7.

Show More

Editors' Picks