Ukraine's Neptune missiles strike energy facilities in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, governor claims

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine attacked Russia's Bryansk Oblast with Neptune missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) the night of Feb. 7, targeting energy infrastructure and disrupting the power supply, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed.

Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked our region using long-range Neptune missiles and HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems," Bogomaz said on Feb. 7.

"As a result of the attack, power supply was disrupted in seven municipalities. Special and emergency teams are working to restore power supply."

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication.

On the same night, a Ukrainain missile attack also reportedly struck key energy facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing blackouts and heating disruptions. The reported strikes follow a mass Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure the previous night.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia's latest large-scale strike as "a level of attack that no terrorist in the world has ever dared." The attack damaged key facilities that service Ukraine's nuclear power plants and significantly reduced the amount of available electricity as winter temperatures continue to plunge.

Ukrainian forces frequently target military and industrial sites in Russia. In September 2025, Kyiv confirmed that it attacked a military-linked factory in Bryansk Oblast with Neptune missiles.

Ukraine's domestically produced Neptune missile was originally developed as a ground-launched, anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The weapon was famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Since then, Ukraine has produced a number of upgraded versions of the Neptune.