KI logo
Russia

Russia's Belgorod Oblast faces blackouts, heating shortages for 3rd time this week

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russia's Belgorod Oblast faces blackouts, heating shortages for 3rd time this week
Darkness falls over the Russian city of Belgorod after alleged attacks on energy infrastructure cause blackouts on Feb. 7, 2026. (Astra / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Blackouts and heating outages were reported in the Russian city of Belgorod on Feb. 7 after alleged attacks on a local thermal power plant and electrical substation.

The news marks the third time this week that widespread power outages have been reported in Belgorod Oblast.

Residents reported that the Belgorod electrical substation and the city's Luch thermal power plant were attacked the morning of Feb. 7, according to local Telegram channels. Power outages were then reported in mutliple districts of Belgorod and surrounding areas.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later confirmed that attacks on energy facilities caused blackouts in the city, but did not specify which facilities had been hit. Gladkov said emergency heating points had been set up in the city for residents.

After analyzing video footage of the alleged attack, the Telegram news channel Astra reported that the footage shows a missile strike on the Luch power plant in Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

read also

Russia causes ‘significant damage’ to thermal plants, nuclear facilities in mass attack on Ukraine power grid
“This is a level of attack that no terrorist in the world has ever dared,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said the following evening.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Blackouts caused by Ukrainian missile attacks were also reported in Belgorod on Feb. 6 and Feb. 3.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Luch thermal power plant is a gas-turbine heat and power station that supplies approximately 10% of the city's heat. Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has previously launched attacks at energy infrastructure in the region using High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) — retaliating against Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy grid and increasingly disrupting daily life for Belgorod residents.

Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine once again targeted the country's critical energy infrastructure, including thermal power plants and substations servicing the country's nuclear power plants. According to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, the attack significantly reduced the available amount of electricity in the country.

The company warned Ukrainians that "difficult days" lay ahead, as Russian attacks further threaten the supply of light and heat amid freezing winter temperatures.

read also

As Russians and Belarusians compete at Olympics, Ukraine pushed to the margins
One of the most talked-about moments at the Olympics came from Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. After his race in Beijing in 2022, just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion, he held up a sign reading “No war in Ukraine.” But his appeal went largely unheard. Four years later, Heraskevych is preparing to represent Ukraine at the Olympic Games again — at a time when the war continues to escalate, while restrictions on athletes from Russia and Belarus are gradually be
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Belgorod OblastEnergy infrastructureAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 7
Orban declares Ukraine 'enemy' of Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Ukraine for calling on the EU halt imports of cheap Russian energy. "Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, so Ukraine is our enemy," he said at a rally on Feb. 7.

Show More

Editors' Picks